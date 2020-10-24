https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/email-reveals-hunter-biden-worried-chinese-communist-linked-business-partner-rat-feds/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) New emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell reveals Hunter was worried his business partner tied to the Chinese Communist Party would “rat” to the “Feds.”

In 2010, Hunter Biden emailed his business partner linked to the Chinese Communist Party, Eric Schwerin: “Once the Feds got ya you’ll rat out your mother — or at least you would.”

Eric Schwerin replied, “Probably. I wouldn’t be good in jail.”

Eric Schwerin was heavily involved in Hunter Biden’s grift and influence peddling scheme in China for many years.

Read the full story ›

The post Email reveals Hunter Biden worried his Chinese communist-linked business partner would 'rat' to the 'feds' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

