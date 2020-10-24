https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/exactly-brit-hume-has-noticed-what-the-media-tends-to-avoid-in-their-covid-19-coverage-guess-why/

It’s no secret that a sizable segment of the media relishes in helping Democrats spread panic about the coronavirus outbreak, and Brit Hume has pointed out what tends to go unmentioned in so much coverage (guess why):

Gee, why would the media not want to present the full picture? (Cue eye roll)

And the media makes that increasingly clear each and every day.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...