https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/exactly-brit-hume-has-noticed-what-the-media-tends-to-avoid-in-their-covid-19-coverage-guess-why/

It’s no secret that a sizable segment of the media relishes in helping Democrats spread panic about the coronavirus outbreak, and Brit Hume has pointed out what tends to go unmentioned in so much coverage (guess why):

Too much of Covid 19 news coverage is focused on “cases,” but provides too little information on how sick those infected are. Too little also about hospitalizations and deaths. Also too little about the ages of those testing positive. https://t.co/pcLqWuwBpA — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 24, 2020

Gee, why would the media not want to present the full picture? (Cue eye roll)

This virus has become a political warfare tool by the Democrats.

Enough. — Lillian H. Mueller (@lill_the_swiss) October 24, 2020

Yes! This is the problem! Media goes on with their fearmongering, and never have to talk about hospitalizations. It’s always “cases”. How many people are actually deathly ill from it? https://t.co/ioavVjqQiz — Heidi (@heidiponyrider) October 24, 2020

This is by design. The goal is to instill fear not to provide a realistic understanding of risk. https://t.co/ZKvHsTP94n — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) October 24, 2020

And the media makes that increasingly clear each and every day.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

