https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/figures-biden-harris-campaign-selling-face-masks-fake-candidates-wont-protect/
The Joe Biden – Kamala Harris campaign is selling “protective” face masks.
Except they’re not protective.
Advertisement – story continues below
They won’t prevent the transmission of viruses.
They’re as fake as Joe and Kamala. And like Joe and Kamala they won’t protect you.
TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)
In a bit of irony the official campaign masks of Biden Harris have warnings they don’t prevent transmission of viruses!
Advertisement – story continues below