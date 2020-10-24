https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/figures-biden-harris-campaign-selling-face-masks-fake-candidates-wont-protect/

The Joe Biden – Kamala Harris campaign is selling “protective” face masks.

Except they’re not protective.

They won’t prevent the transmission of viruses.

They’re as fake as Joe and Kamala. And like Joe and Kamala they won’t protect you.

In a bit of irony the official campaign masks of Biden Harris have warnings they don’t prevent transmission of viruses!

