https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/flashback-heres-cnn-reporting-on-hacked-information-about-hunter-biden-and-twitter-not-censoring-it/

As Twitchy reported the other day, as mainstream media outlets and social media platforms fretted about what to do about the New York Post’s story about the emails found on a laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden, the New York Times discussed on “The Daily” its EMAIL method for covering material that had been hacked or leaked. “M” stood for motive and “I” for intent. It’s the sort of thing that would have come in very handy while the Times was covering the Trump campaign’s “collusion” with Russia, a story built almost entirely on leaks.

Opinion writer Eddie Zipperer has a great flashback for us: Remember back in 2015, when CNN and other outlets reported that Hunter Biden’s name appeared on a hacked list of Ashley Madison clients — married people looking to have affairs?

“I am certain that the account in question is not mine,” Biden said in a statement to CNN. “This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media.”

By Twitter’s new rules? No.

Biden said the email address used had been compromised.

Biden was fair game back in August of 2015, right when the 2016 hopefuls were lining up. But by 2019, it was the New York Post that stood alone writing stories about Biden being suspected of smoking crack in a D.C. strip club (that sounds kind of quaint today).

Will Twitter block CNN from using its Twitter account like they did to the New York Post?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...