https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/flashback-heres-cnn-reporting-on-hacked-information-about-hunter-biden-and-twitter-not-censoring-it/

As Twitchy reported the other day, as mainstream media outlets and social media platforms fretted about what to do about the New York Post’s story about the emails found on a laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden, the New York Times discussed on “The Daily” its EMAIL method for covering material that had been hacked or leaked. “M” stood for motive and “I” for intent. It’s the sort of thing that would have come in very handy while the Times was covering the Trump campaign’s “collusion” with Russia, a story built almost entirely on leaks.

Opinion writer Eddie Zipperer has a great flashback for us: Remember back in 2015, when CNN and other outlets reported that Hunter Biden’s name appeared on a hacked list of Ashley Madison clients — married people looking to have affairs?

I’m so old I remember when CNN had a blast covering uncorroborated, hacked dirt on Hunter Bidenhttps://t.co/pfKcJ52eRz — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 24, 2020

“I am certain that the account in question is not mine,” Biden said in a statement to CNN. “This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media.”

Am I even allowed to post this story on Twitter? — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 24, 2020

By Twitter’s new rules? No.

Holy shit I do NOT remember this! — Bryan J McManus (@mcmanusbj) October 24, 2020

This was also blamed on Russia. — mountain energy (@mountainenergy1) October 24, 2020

Biden said the email address used had been compromised.

Damn killing it today! And yes we can say without heavy speculation he probably did — Coyote JoeRogan’s Toe’s Laptop (@cajinbama) October 24, 2020

Different journalistic standards when the Clintons are trying to keep him out of the primary. — Patriots 7th Ring (@Patriots7thRing) October 24, 2020

Yep! At the time @cnn wanted to ensure (blackmail) Joe Biden had no thoughts of running against their beloved Hilary. — Charburger (@charburrger79) October 24, 2020

Biden was fair game back in August of 2015, right when the 2016 hopefuls were lining up. But by 2019, it was the New York Post that stood alone writing stories about Biden being suspected of smoking crack in a D.C. strip club (that sounds kind of quaint today).

Will Twitter block CNN from using its Twitter account like they did to the New York Post?

Related:

Twitter spokesperson cites its hacked materials policy for blocking links to the Hunter Biden emails https://t.co/nEIvFnkA5z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 14, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

