Tony Bobulinski

Hunter associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski found out in the Senate report that Jim Biden and Hunter Biden went behind his back and did a shady $5 million side deal with Chinese energy firm CEFC.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

As previously reported, a top Chinese official emailed Tony Bobulinski on July 26, 2017 proposing a $5 million “interest-free” loan and possible subsequent loan(s).

The Chinese official asked Tony Bobulinski, “How will the 5 million be used….This 5 million loan is interest free. But if the 5 million is used up, should CEFC keep lending more to the family?”

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

Tony Bobulinski said he learned from the senate report (in September) that Jim (Joe’s slimy brother) and Hunter Biden went behind his back and did a $5 million side deal with CEFC.

Bobulinski decided to message Jim Biden (screenshot below) about going behind his back and doing a side deal with CEFC, which was outside of their contract.

“You can imagine by shock when reading the report yesterday put out by the Senate committee. The fact that you and HB [Hunter Biden] were lying to Rob, James and I while accepting $5 MM from Cefc is infuriating,” Bobulinski wrote to Jim Biden over Whatsapp.

“Looks like they are looking under every rock relative to CEFC and Dong. I have gotten calls and just not responded,” Bobulinski said in a 3rd unanswered message to Jim Biden.

Bobulinski decided to call Jim Biden about his $5 million side deal with CEFC and Jim Biden said, “go f*ck yourself” and hung up the phone, per Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells me that when Bobulinski called Jim Biden about this recently, Biden said “go fuck yourself” and hung up the phone. https://t.co/oO0ZzJvJ77 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 25, 2020

