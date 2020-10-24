http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/voco-nrySjk/

Saturday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), a member of the House Judiciary Committee and participant in the House’s impeachment proceedings, reacts to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claiming he did nothing unethical during Thursday night’s debate.

The New York congresswoman said Biden was “lying to the American people” about his son Hunter Biden’s conduct and his associations with it.

“My response is Joe Biden is lying to the American people,” she said. “I was a member of Congress that asked every single witness in the impeachment hearing whether there was a conflict of interest or at least the appearance of a conflict of interest because of Hunter Biden serving on the board of Burisma. And every single witness said, ‘Yes, there was a conflict of interest,’ or the appearance of a conflict of interest to the point where even Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to the Ukraine when she was being prepared by the Obama administration for her Senate nomination, the Obama administration proactively brought this up as a conflict of interest. So this is Joe Biden running from his record and trying to wipe away this very clear conflict of interest.”

“This is not just a Hunter Biden scandal,” Stefanik added. “This is a Joe Biden scandal, and it’s not just Burisma. It’s also now the Chinese Communist government and the Chinese Communist Party. The American people deserve answers, and no amount of censorship from Big Tech should take away from the fact that Joe Biden needs to answer these questions for the American people.”

