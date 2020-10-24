https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/harris-claims-220-million-americans-dead-last-months/

There’s no doubt the coronavirus is highly infectious.

Apparently, so is Joe Biden’s penchant for gaffes, such as when he asked a paralyzed supporter to stand up or when he said there are 11 million “undocumented persons” who are “already Americans, in my view.”

Or when he told an audience, “They’re going to put y’all back in chains.” Or his claim to have known “eight presidents, three of them intimately.”

Or his attempt to inspire an audience with: “I guess what I’m trying to say without boring you too long at breakfast – and you all look dull as hell, I might add. The dullest audience I have ever spoken to. Just sitting there, staring at me. Pretend you like me!”

TRENDING: Hunter Biden was on payroll of credit card company that benefited from 2005 bill pushed by dad

Or his statement that if “we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”

Or his endorsement of a “three-letter word.” JOBS. J-O-B-S.

Now Kamala Harris, his vice presidential nominee, has stated, “We’re looking at over 220 million Americans who just in the last several months died.”

That would be two of every three Americans.

“Over 220 million Americans…died” – Kamala Harris on COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/QfO9HpmLde — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 23, 2020

It’s similar to a statement by Biden a few weeks ago.

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” the Democratic presidential nominee said.

The number of deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. — among a population of some 330 million — was about 200,000 at the time. It has risen to about 220,000.

See Biden’s remark:

Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.” That’s nearly 2/3 of the U.S. population. pic.twitter.com/lp23K11K3o — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2020

“If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be – it’s estimated that 200 million people have died – probably by the time I finish this talk,” Biden said.

In June, Biden said 120 million people in the U.S. had died from the coronavirus.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do. Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” he said at the time.

A blogger at the Twitter news-aggregating site Twitchy said it’s “no wonder they want to limit his time in front of the cameras as much as possible.”

Breitbart reported he made seven in just one primary debate, including losing his train of thought on health care.

“We immediately are able to cover everybody who wants to get off of their insurance plan they don’t like, no matter what one it is, and buy into a Medicare option. And they can buy the gold plan, and they’re not going to have to pay,” he said.

Rather than complete his explanation of his plan, he offered a verbal pause — “anyway” — and trailed off.

He also called Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., “the future president.”

And he declared the nation couldn’t handle another “eight years” of a Trump presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

