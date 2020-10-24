https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/522610-harry-reid-biden-should-give-gop-three-weeks-to-see-if-they

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry ReidHarry Mason ReidDemocrats to boycott committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination Durbin says he will run for No. 2 spot if Dems win Senate majority Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE (D-Nev.) said that if Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE defeats President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher’s lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ MORE in the upcoming White House race, and Democrats take control of the Senate, Biden should spend “no more than three weeks” attempting to work with Republicans before ending the filibuster in the Senate.

The now-retired lawmaker told The Associated Press that Democrats have too many policy priorities to reach agreements under the Senate procedure requiring 60 votes to advance pieces of legislation.

“Biden — who wants always to get along with people — I understand that,” Reid told the AP.

“We should give the Republicans a little bit of time, to see if they’re going to work with him,” he continued. “But the time’s going to come when he’s going to have to move in and get rid of the filibuster.”

Reid has regularly called for lawmakers to scrap the filibuster. However, the AP noted that the former Democratic leader has rarely suggested a timeline for lawmakers.

“We want to get something done,” Reid, specifically citing climate legislation. “There’s so much more to do and we can’t do it if it takes 60 votes to get it done.”

Reid partially ended the filibuster in 2013 for most presidential appointees. Republicans in 2017 abolished the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

Obama earlier this year supported ending the filibuster during the funeral for Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis John LewisNY Times slammed for glowing Farrakhan op-ed: ‘You would think he was a gentleman’ Washington flooded with Women’s March protesters ahead of Barrett confirmation vote HBCU in Alabama renames hall named after KKK leader MORE (D-Ga.). He called the rule a “Jim Crow relic” and said it should be ended to help pass legislation restoring a central provision of the Voting Rights Act.

Reid told the AP this week that “of course I let him know I appreciated it,” following Obama’s comments.

The AP noted that supporters of the filibuster argue that the procedure keeps the Senate from becoming another iteration of the House, using only majority rule.

