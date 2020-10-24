https://www.dailywire.com/news/hitting-from-the-left-trump-uses-bernie-campaign-video-to-hammer-biden

President Donald Trump hit Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from the left on Friday evening, tweeting out a campaign video that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) used when he was running against Biden earlier this year.

The video from Sanders, who lost the Democratic primary for president in 2020 and 2016, came from a debate back in March when he and Biden argued about Biden’s record on Social Security.

“For years, Joe Biden fought to cut your Social Security and Medicare—a fact which Joe falsely denied last night,” Trump tweeted. “This video (Joe Biden’s own words) was created by Bernie Sanders earlier this year to expose Joe Biden’s atrocious record and egregious lies!”

Bernie Sanders: Oh, well. Let me ask you a question, Joe.

Joe Biden: Yeah.

Bernie Sanders: You’re right here with me.

Joe Biden: Yeah.

Bernie Sanders: Have you been on the floor of the Senate? You were in the Senate for a few years.

Joe Biden: Yeah.

Bernie Sanders: Time and time again talking about the necessity, with pride, about cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs.

Joe Biden: No.

Bernie Sanders: You never said that?

Joe Biden: No.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

Joe Biden: When I argued if we should freeze federal spending, I meant Social Security as well. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single, solitary thing in the government.

(END VIDEO)

Joe Biden: Look, here’s the deal.

Bernie Sanders: You’re an honest guy. Why don’t you just tell the truth here? We all make mistakes.

Joe Biden: I am telling the truth.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

Joe Biden: And I not only tried it once, I tried it twice, I tried it a third time, and I tried it a fourth time.

(END VIDEO)

Bernie Sanders: All right. Joe, let me repeat it again. I want you just to be straight with the American people. I am saying that you have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again, talking about the need to cut Social Security, Medicare, and veterans programs. Is that true or is that not true?

Joe Biden: No, it’s not true.

Bernie Sanders: That is not true?

Joe Biden: That is not true.

(BEGIN VIDEO)

Joe Biden: I meant veterans’ benefits. I meant every single, solitary thing in the government.

(END VIDEO)

Joe Biden: Everything was on the table. I did not support any of those cuts, and Social Security or in veterans benefits.

Bernie Sanders: Whoa. Whoa. Whoa. Everything was on the table. All right, you’re right. You just said it. Including in your judgment, cuts to Social Security and veterans.

Joe Biden: In order to get the kinds of changes we need on other things related, but we did not cut it. I did not vote for it.

Bernie Sanders: I know, because people like me helped stop that. … All that I would say to the American people, go to YouTube. It’s all over the place. Joe said it many, many times. I’m surprised. You can defend it or change your mind on it, but you can’t deny the reality.