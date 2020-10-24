https://www.dailywire.com/news/how-bidens-hope-over-fear-unity-over-division-truth-over-lies-is-fearful-divisive-false

The central strategy at the heart of the Democrats’ campaign to unseat or replace President Donald Trump is to present themselves as the only remaining alternative to the apparent horror of any Republican administration. As such, they take the binary choice facing voters on November 3rd and present their side as the “good guys” and Trump and his followers as the “bad guys.”

During the final presidential debate, when asked what he would say in his hypothetical inauguration speech, Biden answered, “I will give you hope. We will choose science over fiction, hope over fear.”

In final question, Biden is asked what he’d say at his inauguration to Americans who didn’t vote for him: “I’m an American president. I represent all of you, whether you voted for me or against me. And I’m going to make sure that you’re represented. I’m going to give you hope.” pic.twitter.com/nCrHwIKxJB — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 23, 2020

This isn’t the first time Biden has presented himself as the apparent solution to all that is wrong in our world. Earlier this month, he called for his supporters to “choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction, and yes, truth over lies.”

“We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction, and yes, truth over lies” Biden closes out his speech in Detroit tonight #Biden2020 #Biden #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/WOVP0RNu9m — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 16, 2020

For the Left, it’s simple. In order to prove that you value hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction, truth over lies, or ice cream over genocide, all you have to do is vote for a Democrat. Your vote alone is evidence that you have demonstrated your moral quality. In the same way that placing a sign on your lawn that offers a meaningless tautology like “love is love” proves your virtue, announcing that you “choose hope over fear” means that you are, in fact, hopeful.

Moreover, those who disagree with you on any matter, whether relevant or irrelevant, are therefore choosing fear over hope. The same goes for choosing “unity over division,” “science over fiction,” or “truth over lies.”

Voting for Biden will apparently prove that you want unity, that you respect science, and that you value truth, without having to lift a finger!

What is ironic about this linguistic binary strategy is that it’s immediately self-contradictory. “We choose unity over division” is, by definition, a divisive statement. You cannot declare that you value unity above all else, and then simultaneously divide the population on the subject of their supposed desire for unity. This is simply a clever version of “we’re not divisive, you are!”

Setting the absurdity of this statement aside, it’s important to note that the Democrats have a habit of seeing their own worst traits in their enemies. While Biden may decide that he and his supporters are choosing something good over something bad, his actions speak far louder than his jumbled words.

Despite apparently choosing “hope over fear,” the Harris/Biden campaign is built entirely upon a strategy of stoking fear. The Democrats have stated for years that, under a Republican administration, we will die. We will die without Obamacare. We will die without abortions. Now, we will die from COVID-19. We will die … unless we vote for a Democrat.

In her recent debate with Vice President Mike Pence, Kamala Harris stared directly into the camera, pointed to Pence, and said, “They are coming for you.” How is this an example of choosing fear over hope?

Despite choosing “hope over fear,” Biden and the Democrats want you to vote for them out of fear, not hope. Despite choosing “unity over division,” Biden and the Democrats arbitrarily separate Americans based on their willingness or refusal to adhere to their demands.

What about “science over fiction?” The supposed “pro-science” Democrats are the same party who have not only embraced the idea that men are women and women are men, but that any scientific or biological disagreement on this subject is motivated by bigotry. “Pro-science” Democrats like Kamala Harris are the same Democrats who promoted anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, the same Democrats who support the destruction of human life in the womb up to the moment of birth, and the same Democrats who have a shocking understanding of fundamental mathematics. Finally, let’s not forget the “pro-science” rhetoric of Democrats like Nancy Pelosi who, in-between mask-less trips to the salon during lockdown, declare that “mother earth is angry.” Science over fiction, folks.

The last binary division is the most absurd of all: “truth over lies.” Yes, Trump has lied, but so has Biden. Unfortunately, a penchant for falsehood is almost a prerequisite for any politician, and Biden has demonstrated over his long career that he is an expert.

Despite CNN’s supposed “fact-checker” Daniel Dale claiming that Biden was “largely accurate” during the first presidential debate, his performance was, in reality, replete with lies. The same was true of the final presidential debate, including this nugget of “truth over lies” gold.

We should choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction, and truth over lies. A vote for Biden is far from a vote for hope, unity, science, or truth.

Ian Haworth is host of The Ian Haworth Show and The Truth in 60 Seconds. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

