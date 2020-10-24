https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hundreds-trump-supporters-chumps-line-outside-bidens-drive-car-rally-pennsylvania-video/

That awkward moment when a Biden drive-in rally turns into a Trump rally.

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered remarks at a drive-in rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters showed up to Biden’s event and trolled Joe Biden by honking their horns and chanting.

Rowdy scene as Joe Biden speaks at drive-in rally in Bucks County, PA — Trump supporters waving flags and honking during his speech pic.twitter.com/Qa6m9Zdbsr — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020

Biden’s rally turned into a Trump rally.

Practically a Trump drive-in rally here now outside the Biden drive-in event. Biden has just finished speaking pic.twitter.com/SvsjopLM99 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020

Hundreds of Trump supporters (chumps) lined up and waved Trump 2020 flags.

Incredible. The one public appearance Joe Biden does this weekend is a speech in Pennsylvania that immediately turns into a massive Trump rally/car parade/GOTV event. pic.twitter.com/g2DwkxlYWt — Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 24, 2020

Joe Biden got so frustrated with the Trump supporters trolling him that he snapped and called them “chumps.”

Chumps for Trump!

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

