https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/hundreds-trump-supporters-chumps-line-outside-bidens-drive-car-rally-pennsylvania-video/

That awkward moment when a Biden drive-in rally turns into a Trump rally.

Joe Biden on Saturday delivered remarks at a drive-in rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters showed up to Biden’s event and trolled Joe Biden by honking their horns and chanting.

WATCH:

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Biden’s rally turned into a Trump rally.

WATCH:

Hundreds of Trump supporters (chumps) lined up and waved Trump 2020 flags.

WATCH:

Joe Biden got so frustrated with the Trump supporters trolling him that he snapped and called them “chumps.”

Chumps for Trump!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...