That awkward moment when a Biden drive-in rally turns into a Trump rally.
Joe Biden on Saturday delivered remarks at a drive-in rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania.
Trump supporters showed up to Biden’s event and trolled Joe Biden by honking their horns and chanting.
WATCH:
Rowdy scene as Joe Biden speaks at drive-in rally in Bucks County, PA — Trump supporters waving flags and honking during his speech pic.twitter.com/Qa6m9Zdbsr
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020
Biden’s rally turned into a Trump rally.
WATCH:
Practically a Trump drive-in rally here now outside the Biden drive-in event. Biden has just finished speaking pic.twitter.com/SvsjopLM99
— MJ Lee (@mj_lee) October 24, 2020
Hundreds of Trump supporters (chumps) lined up and waved Trump 2020 flags.
WATCH:
Incredible. The one public appearance Joe Biden does this weekend is a speech in Pennsylvania that immediately turns into a massive Trump rally/car parade/GOTV event. pic.twitter.com/g2DwkxlYWt
— Joe Shikhman (@JoeShikhman) October 24, 2020
Joe Biden got so frustrated with the Trump supporters trolling him that he snapped and called them “chumps.”
Chumps for Trump!
WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020