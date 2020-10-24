https://davidharrisjr.com/caitlin/hundreds-take-communion-together-on-national-mall-ahead-of-sundays-worship-event/

Hundreds of people gathered on the National Mall Saturday afternoon to partake in the Christian tradition of communion together in preparation for a massive worship gathering expected to draw crowds of 15,000 on Sunday.

California-based worship leader Sean Feucht has been leading “Let Us Worship” events across the nation since July. Tomorrow’s event in D.C. marks the culmination of his campaign to protest government restrictions on religious worship, to inspire hope in the face of nationwide riots, and to ask God to send revival.

It also happens that the D.C. worship event will be taking place the night before the Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The alignment of these two events was called “diving timing” by The Christian Post. The confirmation of Judge Barrett would shift the Court to a conservative majority which has the potential to support many evangelical Christian causes such as religious freedom and the abolition of abortion.

This afternoon Feucht led a crowd in communion, a Christian practice in which the faithful partake of a piece of bread and wine (or grape juice in some circles) in remembrance of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ before his crucifixion and resurrection.

The ritual was live streamed on Facebook.

The gathering was nothing fancy: Just a man in jogging pants, a sweatshirt, with a guitar, leading a crowd in song and prayer. The elements of communion (bread and grape juice) were displayed in simplicity on a table draped in a white cloth.

Feucht led everyone in singing “Nothing But the Blood” (a traditional Christian hymn) and “What A Beautiful Name” (a popular modern worship song).

Charles Stock – senior pastor at Life Center Ministries in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – read from Scripture and administrated the taking of the elements.

“The purpose of it is to unite us,” Stock said of communion before reading from 1 Corinthians 10:16-17 and 1 Corinthians 11:23-26.

Leaders of the event were invited to partake of communion first. While there was not enough to go around to all in the crowd, many participants had come prepared with their own communion elements.

Feucht led the crowd in another worship song (“Oh Lord, You’re Beautiful” by Keith Green, a worship leader famous during the Jesus People movement of the 1970’s), and then Lou Engle led a prayer:

“Jesus, I plead your blood over my sins and the sins of my nation. End abortion. Send revival to America.”

Seattle-based pastor Tracey Armstrong closed the event in prayer, and Feucht encouraged people to spend the evening walking around the National Mall and pray in preparation for tomorrow’s events.

Feucht’s team spent the day setting up the stage:

Last week, the event was burdened with an unexpected $30,000 fee for turf protection. The entire amount was raised within days by generous supporters of Feucht’s work.

Feucht has a full day of prayer planned for Sunday that begins on the Supreme Court steps at 10 AM EST. Prayer will then rotate to St. John’s Episcopal Church at 1:30 PM, then to the Lincoln Memorial Steps at 2:30 PM EST.

The main event will be held on the National Mall between 7th and 9th Streets at 4 PM EST.

The event will be live streamed on YouTube for those who are unable to attend in person.

