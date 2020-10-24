https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/old-joe-ok-biden-screams-slurs-words-angry-pennsylvania-speech-video/

Is Joe Biden ok?

Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Saturday to encourage people to vote early.

Biden’s first stop in Bucks County, PA didn’t go too well for old Joe.

Hundreds of Trump supporters surrounded Biden’s drive-in rally and honked their horns.

Biden snapped and insulted Pennsylvanians who don’t support him and called them “chumps.”

Biden was very angry — It was hard to understand Biden as he screamed and slurred his words.

WATCH:

…what? pic.twitter.com/K9yK2zRUlc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

In another clip, Biden was screaming about how he is “sick and tired of smart guys.”

WATCH:

Slow Joe Biden says he is “sick and tired of smart guys.” pic.twitter.com/yf92vqVD62 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

