https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ivanka-jared-trump-threaten-sue-lincoln-project-demons-disgusting-ny-times-square-billboards/

Is Ivanka Trump running New York City?

Is Jared Kushner the governor of New York State?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are threatening to sue an anti-Trump “GOP” group for posting billboards in Times Square blaming Ivanka and Jared for the coronavirus deaths in New York City.

Ivanka and Jared are not doctors. They do not write health policy. They are not in charge of PPE supplies.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are threatening to sue over a pair of @ProjectLincoln’s giant, side-by-side billboards in Times Square that blast the couple’s response to the coronavirus crisishttps://t.co/NY382OBJ43 pic.twitter.com/9HokqNMqVG — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) October 24, 2020

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Jared Kushner just worked out ANOTHER peace deal between Israel and the Muslim government in Sudan on Friday.

Did this make any national headlines?

Did the news channels cover this?

But you can bet this will.

The New York Daily News reported:

They’ve got official White House job titles — but President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, want no association with the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has cost 224,000 American lives. Ivanka Trump and Kushner on Friday threatened to sue The Lincoln Project, a Republican group that is taunting them on Times Square billboards. Their lawyer, Mark Kasowitz, described the billboards in a letter: “Those ads show Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans and New Yorkers, and attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement that “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” “Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, [and] Ms. Trump never made any such gesture,” Kasowitz wrote. He called the billboards “outrageous and shameful libel.” “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” Kasowitz wrote.

Here’s a list of the horrible liars in The Lincoln Project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

