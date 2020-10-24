https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/james-woods-calls-for-celebration-of-bidens-pathetic-basket-of-deplorables-moment-with-a-hashtag/

Speaking in Pennsylvania today, Democrat nominee Joe Biden reminded the few in attendance that he would be a president for all Americans, and not just “chumps” who don’t support him:

Biden’s comments didn’t escape James Woods, who thinks Joe really stepped in it (again):

“#ChumpForTrump”? Perfect.

There’s a reason the Biden campaign didn’t want Joe to have to leave the basement.

Way to go, Joe!

