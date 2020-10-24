https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/james-woods-calls-for-celebration-of-bidens-pathetic-basket-of-deplorables-moment-with-a-hashtag/

Speaking in Pennsylvania today, Democrat nominee Joe Biden reminded the few in attendance that he would be a president for all Americans, and not just “chumps” who don’t support him:

Joe Biden promises to be a uniting president who works for everybody, even ‘chumps’ who don’t support him https://t.co/zLHUAmrrBO — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 24, 2020

Biden’s comments didn’t escape James Woods, who thinks Joe really stepped in it (again):

Let’s celebrate Joe Biden’s pathetic “Basket of Deplorables” moment and embrace being #ChumpsForTrump, which is what he calls the 100,000,000 Americans who will be sending his bony old ass #BackToTheBasement. https://t.co/CuMTWyAxMd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2020

“#ChumpForTrump”? Perfect.

Among the many funny parts of this video is that “roar of the crowd” you hear when he comes up with this childish scripted moment. If there were a dozen people watching him it would be a miracle… Proud to be a #ChumpForTrump https://t.co/CuMTWyAxMd — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2020

Hey, Pennsylvania, here is your Democrat candidate telling what he thinks of you… pic.twitter.com/buu5VmaAtG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 24, 2020

There’s a reason the Biden campaign didn’t want Joe to have to leave the basement.

Here come the t-shirts. I happen to be wearing my “Les Deplorables” one today. Karma lives … https://t.co/6FxhVXUvcU — Annlee Hines (@ralflongwalker) October 24, 2020

He is going to unite us though…LOL https://t.co/1zfpUqVbVA — Jay Flannelly (@jflannez19) October 24, 2020

Way to go, Joe!

