https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/joe-biden-brags-about-putting-together-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/

There’s not much to add to this clip; just watch and enjoy Joe Biden bragging about putting together the most extensive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.

We were wondering the same thing. He seems fine during debates, at least until he checks his watch like he has somewhere else to be.

Bonus gaffe:

