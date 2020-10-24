https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/joe-biden-brags-about-putting-together-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/

There’s not much to add to this clip; just watch and enjoy Joe Biden bragging about putting together the most extensive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.

Seems that Joe Biden has some explaining to do. He’s taking responsibility for putting together “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” What? pic.twitter.com/We7hT8Ojcv — Mike Kelly for Congress (@MikeKellyforPA) October 24, 2020

I normally don’t tweet on weekends but this is a really important message to get out. Please share… https://t.co/LadYg3UW7T — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 24, 2020

Might be the first honest thing I’ve heard him say. — Deplorable James (@wayfaringjames) October 24, 2020

Suppose on “take two” they would have reminded him that it’s an ANTI-fraud team? Nobody caught it so out it goes to the public. — Coach Crash (Mike) (@Coach_Crash) October 24, 2020

No Malarkey detected — Gen-X Voice (@ProveItSo) October 24, 2020

Sounds about right ! — De-Pressed Ham 🦴 (@walterw50695731) October 24, 2020

I believe him. — Greg Barry (@whythinkwhy) October 24, 2020

He ain’t lying……this time. — Ron Freakin’ Swanson (@sgreene1985) October 24, 2020

How can he seem relatively lucid during debates, but there are dozens of clips like this where he is slurred, confused, and revealing election-effecting information? — Jocelyn (@goinggodward) October 24, 2020

He hibernates in a chamber before debates. — Jason (@TraderJS87) October 24, 2020

We were wondering the same thing. He seems fine during debates, at least until he checks his watch like he has somewhere else to be.

Freudian slip. — The Hochi Men (@TheHochiMen) October 24, 2020

C’mon man! — Stephane hus (@StephaneHus) October 24, 2020

Whoops. The cat is out of the bag. — whatzwzitz1 (@whatzwzitz1) October 24, 2020

Sometimes politicians mess up and tell the truth — blake (@bbqbaseball62) October 24, 2020

@BidenInsultBot maybe you ought to just call a lid on the rest of October and head back to the basement. — Jim Dozier (@jld3) October 24, 2020

You’re hootin’ at the wrong owl, you horse-jackin’ spiderbrain — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) October 24, 2020

What a gaff-meister! 🤣 — Jim Torode (@TorodeJim) October 24, 2020

Now we know how they won in 2008 and 2012. — DLBoggs (@DENISELBOGGS1) October 24, 2020

