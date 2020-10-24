https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-insults-pennsylvanians-dont-support-calls-chumps-coughs-hand-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden hit the campaign trail with his handler wife Jill on Saturday and delivered remarks in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

At one point, Joe aimlessly wandered behind his wife Jill as she spoke to a parking lot full of honking cars.

Then this happened…

Joe Biden insulted Pennsylvanians who don’t support him and called them “chumps” as he coughed into his hand.

Apparently Pennsylvanians who don’t want their state to get decimated under a Biden Admin that will shut down the US oil industry are “chumps.”

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

