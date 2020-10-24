http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N6NYpvUVEO0/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Saturday that it is “crass” to go after a political rival’s children.

Biden was referring to President Donald Trump’s attacks on his son, Hunter Biden, on the left-wing podcast Pod Save America on Saturday in responding to a question on why he was not bringing up how the Trump family has been profiting off the presidency, which Trump has claimed Hunter has done.

“It’s a specific decision, and I just think it’s crass,” Biden said.

“I’m running against Donald Trump, not his children, and the American people want to hear about their families, not about Trump’s family or my family, although I’m very proud of my family,” he added. “It’s just not how I was raised. It’s that basic. It’s Donald Trump.”

Critics have raised concerns about the Trump family profiting off of the Trump presidency, with many Democrats accusing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump of creating conflicts of interest with their businesses by holding positions as senior White House advisers.

Ivanka Trump has brushed off that criticism, saying that she and other members of the Trump family created their wealth before stepping foot in the White House.

“His wealth, and our wealth, collectively and independently, was created prior to government service and prior to anyone in our lives having run for elected office,” Ivanka told the Associated Press in 2019.

“Most people do create their wealth post service. We created ours prior,” she added.

The Democrat nominee’s latest pushback comes as the president has hammered Biden’s son Hunter for his shady business dealings abroad.

