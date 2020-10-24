https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/joe-biden-promises-to-be-a-uniting-president-who-works-for-everybody-even-chumps-who-dont-support-him/

Joe Biden was campaigning in a Pennsylvania field today, and during his speech he launched what seems to be a sequel of sorts to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment from 2016:

The more Joe talks the clearer it gets as to why his campaign would rather keep him in the basement.

Biden’s such a uniter!

Also, maybe Dr. Fauci should have a chat with Joe:

Biden also reminded those watching that winter is coming:

Fear-mongering is Biden’s entire campaign strategy.

