Joe Biden was campaigning in a Pennsylvania field today, and during his speech he launched what seems to be a sequel of sorts to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment from 2016:

Biden: “I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as for those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there.” — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) October 24, 2020

WATCH: Joe Biden insults Pennsylvanians who don’t support him, calls them “chumps” pic.twitter.com/QvHgk7nppH — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

The more Joe talks the clearer it gets as to why his campaign would rather keep him in the basement.

Biden pledges to work just as hard for “chumps.” https://t.co/07KViwtMC7 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 24, 2020

Chumps is the new deplorables. https://t.co/V4kC1GLg5T — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 24, 2020

Not surprising from a man who is pledging to kill blue-collar jobs in the name of the Green New Deal. https://t.co/Yrjc7ATJWy — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) October 24, 2020

Biden’s such a uniter!

So Biden’s going to heal our national political division by…. calling Trump supporters “chumps”? — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) October 24, 2020

Also, maybe Dr. Fauci should have a chat with Joe:

Then coughs on his hand as is his custom https://t.co/IQeqdN9n5Q — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 24, 2020

Then coughs directly into his hand. But SCIENCE!!!! — Jlew 🎃 (@sprucemoose75) October 24, 2020

Biden also reminded those watching that winter is coming:

At drive-in #Election2020 rally, @JoeBiden, on @realDonaldTrump and the #coronavirus, says “there’s going to be a dark winter ahead unless we change our way.” pic.twitter.com/JUG0g0J71q — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 24, 2020

Fear-mongering is Biden’s entire campaign strategy.

