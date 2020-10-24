https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/24/joe-biden-says-democrats-created-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden recently bragged that Democrats have created the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

“We’re in a situation where we have put together, and you guys did it for our administration…President Obama’s administration before this. We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” he said.

Biden’s bizarre comments quickly spread on social media Saturday, with many claiming Biden was admitting to voter fraud.

“What a terrible thing for Biden to say!” President Donald Trump posted on Instagram. “Rigged election?”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shared the clip on Twitter, saying “BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD!”

“@JoeBiden brags about having the ‘most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization’ in history,” she wrote.

The video was also shared by members of the Trump family, the Trump campaign, and the Republican National Committee research account.

Biden’s comments follow rising concerns from Trump and Republicans over the potential for fraud associated with mass mail-in ballots.

While corporate media and Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom downplay the problems with mail-in ballots, they’ve been rebutted by voters who have received duplicate ballots, received ballots despite being registered to vote in other states, or received ballots addressed to someone else.

Certain states such as New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania have already seen examples of voter fraud and discarded ballots, triggering Reps. Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to send a letter to Attorney General William Barr asking the Department of Justice to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes related to mail-in voting.

“At minimum, these incidents, all of which have come to light within the past week, seriously undermine the public’s faith in this year’s election,” the representatives wrote. “At worst, they hint at a coordinated and subversive effort to capitalize on the current pandemic to improperly and perhaps illegally sway the results of the election.”

