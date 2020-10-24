https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/joe-biden-texts-hunter-chinese-partner/

The Hunter-linked business partner discussed in the texts appears to be Eric Schwerin, which we corroborated using messages between Hunter and Eric around the same time, wherein Hunter Biden asks Eric for a payment via the platform Zelle.

The National Pulse has also independently verified that the cell numbers used in the text chains belong to Rosemont Seneca HQ and Joseph R. Biden (the former Vice President) respectively.

THE SCHWERIN TEXTS:

An alumnus of the Obama White House, Eric retains extensive links to the Chinese Communist Party via Rosemont Seneca – the notorious company which partnered with Chinese state-owned banks on a $1.5 billion investment fund and a host of other million-dollar deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked companies.

In the texts below, Hunter can be seen asking for his father, former VP Joe Biden’s help.

THE JOE BIDEN TEXT MESSAGES:

TEXTS BETWEEN JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN. NOTE: THE NATIONAL PULSE HAS CHOSEN TO REDACT THE NAME OF AN UNKNOWN ATTACHMENT AND AN UNRELATED MESSAGE PERTAINING TO THE DEATH OF A NAMED FAMILY FRIEND AND THEIR LOVED ONES’ CELL PHONE NUMBER IN ORDER TO RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF PEOPLE NOT DIRECTLY IMPLICATED IN THE STORY.

On March 6th, 2019, Biden offers Hunter assistance, texting him “what would you like me to do.” Soon after, Hunter responds with a message describing how Eric was withholding money from him:

Eric is holding without any right my checks from investments that somehow went to his address until I agree to give him 100% equity in a business that I own 100% of and fired him from 2.5 years ago. No kidding- he knows that i can’t sue him because I can’t wait that long for the money without creating much bigger problems. Like loosing my life insurance policy of which Kathleen is the beneficiary in perpetuity (insane concession my attorney made). Anyway, Ive refused to negotiate with him. I’m not going to let him do it anymore. I borrowed enough money to take care of obligations like medical for me and girls and taxes and alimony and life insurance.

Hunter describes how Eric had been withholding his funds “for three years,” which estimates to be worth “well over $1M”:

He’s been doing this to me for three years and not a single person except George and Jeff Cooper know it’s a lie. George just proved that the agreement Eric said I signed was actually my e-signature that I never placed on any document. That’s been the cornerstone of any argument Eric had. He obviously was able to convince everyone that I’ve wronged him while he holds over $800,000 of mine totally without any merit. That’s just one investment. Over three years it’s well over $1M. But other than the two people no one has believed me and has taken Eric at face value (what motive?). He’s also been Kathleen’s source of information that’s put me at a real disadvantage (phone records show that).

The next morning, Biden responds with a text about an individual passing away followed by confirmation he received the message:

I JUST GOT THIS MESSAGE

DAD

He then offers his assistance with Eric with “absolutely no hesitancy”:

Can I help with Eric

I have absolutely no hesitancy

Let me help if you think i can

Love dad

Roughly one week later, Hunter inquires with Biden again about Eric withholding finances from him, and asks for money to pay bills:

Dad can you please cash app me $2000. I have the money. But now I can’t access it b/c Eric deposited in y account but had Edward Prewitt my banker and his our mutual friend put a hold on it. I’m again overdrawn in my account for bills that can’t be left unpaid.

Joe Biden responds, offering assistance:

Yes what do I do to do it

Is there a thing called cash app

Hunter tells his father to “just ask Richard” to complete the transfer, referencing Richard Ruffner who served as Special Assistant to Jill Biden and a Personal Aide to then-Vice President Biden and during his 2020 presidential campaign.

3/15/19 text thread between Joe and Hunter.

Biden promptly responds, telling his son “Richard sending it right now” and to “confirm when you get it with me.”

Corroborating the text thread, an email from Hunter’s account dated March 16th, 2019 at 9:03 pm reveals a Cashapp transaction between “Joseph R Biden Jr” and Richard Ruffner – presumably as reimbursement for the loan.

Hunter’s inbox reveals a cash app transfer between Biden and Ruffner.

Eric Schwerin formerly served as the Policy and Outreach Coordinator for the China Trade Relations Working Group from 2000 to 2001 before joining Hunter’s lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair as a Partner.

Eric Schwerin.

His business ties with Hunter continued to grow: he departed Oldaker, Biden & Belair to become a Founding Partner and Managing Director at Rosemont Seneca Partners. Schwerin later became President of the CCP-linked Rosemont Seneca.

In 2015, Schwerin was appointed as a Member of the Obama administration’s Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Biden told his son he had “absolutely no hesitancy” in helping his son gain access to “over $1M” allegedly being held by Schwerin, perhaps even relying on his political power or connections to do so.

