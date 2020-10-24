https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-put-together-extensive-voter-fraud-organization-history-video/

In either one of Joe Biden’s signature gaffes, or a really terrible Freudian slip, former Vice President Joe Biden asserted that they have put together the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

“We have put together, and you guys did it for President Obama’s administration before this, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” Biden said during a virtual Get Out the Vote event.

🚨🚨 BIDEN ADMITS TO VOTER FRAUD! 🚨🚨@JoeBiden brags about having the “most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization” in history‼️ WATCH ⬇️pic.twitter.com/ft7u07kUX0 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 24, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

Joe Biden: “we have put together the most extensive VOTER FRAUD organization in History” no kidding pic.twitter.com/Q7Kk05M4oW — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) October 24, 2020

The shocking clip has been shared by the Republican Party and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

