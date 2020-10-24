https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-put-together-extensive-voter-fraud-organization-history-video/

In either one of Joe Biden’s signature gaffes, or a really terrible Freudian slip, former Vice President Joe Biden asserted that they have put together the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

“We have put together, and you guys did it for President Obama’s administration before this, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” Biden said during a virtual Get Out the Vote event.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

The shocking clip has been shared by the Republican Party and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday evening.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...