Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday as Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania calling Trump supporters “chumps.”

Kamala Harris was caught on a hot mic asking staff, “Are we in Cleveland?” before she spoke.

Kamala cares so much about voters that she doesn’t even know where she is or who she is addressing.

