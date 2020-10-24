https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/kansas-county-spends-350000-covid-19-relief-money-cameras-soccer-park/

(THE HILL) A city council in Kansas is facing backlash over a plan to allocate $350,000 in federal coronavirus relief aid to purchase cameras for a local soccer complex.

The Overland Park City Council this week voted 10-2 to purchase cameras and video equipment to broadcast games at Scheels Soccer Complex, The Kansas City Star reported.

According to the proposal, Overland Park will grant Musco Sports Lighting the license to stream the games on its platform, giving the city 70 percent of the revenue generated from people paying to watch or download them.

