https://www.dailywire.com/news/lawyers-for-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-threaten-to-sue-lincoln-project

Attorneys for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have sent a letter to the Lincoln Project, an organization made up of former Republicans who are virulently anti-Trump, after the group put up billboards in Times Square featuring images of the couple.

“I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square,” attorney Mark Kasowitz wrote in the letter. “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

As The Hill reported, the attorneys mentioned two billboards that appeared in Times Square:

The attorneys in a letter to The Lincoln Project complained about one billboard showing Trump, a senior adviser to her father, smiling and gesturing next to figures showing over 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. The lawyers also cited a billboard featuring Kushner, another senior White House adviser, next to body bags and an unrelated 2019 quote from before the pandemic in which he said New Yorkers would “suffer.”

The Lincoln Project responded to the attorneys’ letter in a statement.

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical. While we truly enjoy living rent free in their heads, their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared,” the organization said.

“It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample on our first amendment rights, but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible,” the Lincoln Project added.

The Lincoln Project has worked with Democrats to support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and oppose President Donald Trump.

In July, The Daily Wire’s Tim Pearce reported, one of the co-founders of the Lincoln Project said that not only are they working to defeat Trump, but they would push Biden’s agenda if he’s elected.

“He will have a mandate to clean up the mess that Trump has created with the help of his enablers,” co-founder John Weaver told Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent. “That shouldn’t be held up. We intend to do all we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

In addition to campaigning against Trump, the Lincoln Project has also spent money trying to take down GOP senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Susan Collings (R-ME), and Cory Gardner (R-CO).

The Lincoln Project has made numerous missteps in its anti-Republican campaign, including falling for a hoax from an online troll. The troll, Adam Rahuba, created a fake website to allegedly recruit people for the violent left-wing group Antifa, and put Daily Wire Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro’s name and company email address in the source code to make it look as though Shapiro created the website, which he didn’t.

Full disclosure: I wrote for the New York Observer while Kushner was the publisher.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

