To be honest, we weren’t sure if we were going to cover this or not. It’s gross, and it really shouldn’t be relevant to the election (unless you consider it blackmail material). On the other hand, we’d really like for Facebook to finish the third-party fact-check of the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop. And we still can’t believe VICE actually gave Tom Arnold a show called “The Search for the Trump Tapes.”

We were told there was more on the hard drive given to Rudy Giuliani than just emails about the Big Guy and deals with China. Word was there were sex tapes on that laptop as well, and it was only a matter of time until they found their way into the wild.

We’re certainly not going to link to them, but we are curious if Twitter will crack down and ban and tweets about it. Is this Russian disinformation?

This is apparently the same video we heard about when the laptop story broke:

Extracted emails & files from Delaware laptop show smoking gun email exchanges implicating Hunter Biden & his father in Ukrainian energy scandal. Additionally, there was a Hunter Biden sex tape where he smokes crack & engages in sex w/unknown woman. https://t.co/eBdIXwUGYL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2020

BREAKING: China’s GTV released a sex tape of Hunter Biden that shows him engaging in sexual activity while smoking crack with an unidentified Chinese woman. Gateway Pundit published an article & the link to it, however I cannot share the article because its against Twitter TOS. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 24, 2020

This is absolutely mortifying. The Chinese government and media possessed a sex tape of a USA Presidential candidates son. I could only imagine what other blackmail they have on Joe and Hunter Biden. Joe Biden is a threat to national security. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) October 24, 2020

Welp, the apparent Hunter Biden sex tape seems to have come out — Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) October 24, 2020

Just saw Hunter Biden’s sex tape. DO NOT WATCH IT. It is basically a 50-year-old guy smoking crack getting a blowjob from someone who may or may not be underage. The issue isn’t Hunter. The issue is the father who made him sell his influence. Hunter is a victim. — @amuse (@amuse) October 24, 2020

You know what I’m going to be super careful. If the “alleged” Hunter Biden sex tape is real and the person in it is who it is “alleged” to be he is vile slime and his dad should denounce him immediately. Worst thing you can imagine. First your brother’s wife and now this? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 24, 2020

Last week the left wing media spread what they thought was revenge porn, the story was sourced to Borat. Those same folks DO NOT get to be furious, as I am right now, over the Hunter Biden sex tape. Y’all deserve each other! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 24, 2020

I would have a lot more sympathy for Hunter Biden’s sex tape going around right now if I didn’t know for a fact that every lib would be sharing it in a heartbeat if it was @DonaldJTrumpJr. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 24, 2020

And obviously it’s wrong to push out, but not unexpected. Welcome to politics. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 24, 2020

Publishing someone’s private sex tape is just one of the most horrific things you can do. And to do it in an effort to beat someone in an election is just another layer of disgusting behavior. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 24, 2020

Awesome. Now do the Access Hollywood tape. — NeoKong (@The_NeoKong) October 24, 2020

Have we all forgotten the exuberance the left had at the thought of being able to unearth the tapes referred to in the Steele Dossier? — Undefeated Champion of Tweeter (@unbeatabletweet) October 24, 2020

You think if there was an actual pee-tape it wouldn’t be plastered everywhere?? — It’s my lib kids dog (@lacinkc) October 24, 2020

The press has been laughing about a non-existent Trump pee tape for 3 years. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) October 24, 2020

Didn’t a has-been get a show out of “finding the tapes”? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 24, 2020

It’s also going to backfire, Republicans and Trump should condemn this immediately. — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) October 24, 2020

Yeah, no one wanted this. We just wanted a fair debate moderator.

If the media had done their job and not try to quash the story this would have been managed, but here we are — slash (@slash_2828) October 24, 2020

Two wrongs don’t make a right. The focus should be on Joe we already know Hunter is a sleaze ball. MSM will use this as a weapon you watch. They’re going to try to gain sympathy that Joe’s drug addicted son is being smeared by right wing activists. — 🇺🇸 Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) October 24, 2020

Kind of like how they tried to paint that 19-year-old who allegedly wanted to assassinate Joe Biden as a Trump supporter when he is really a Bernie Bro.

I watched the Hunter Biden sex tape, so you don’t have to. It’s completely irrelevant to this election. #vote — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 24, 2020

