To be honest, we weren’t sure if we were going to cover this or not. It’s gross, and it really shouldn’t be relevant to the election (unless you consider it blackmail material). On the other hand, we’d really like for Facebook to finish the third-party fact-check of the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden’s allegedly abandoned laptop. And we still can’t believe VICE actually gave Tom Arnold a show called “The Search for the Trump Tapes.”

We were told there was more on the hard drive given to Rudy Giuliani than just emails about the Big Guy and deals with China. Word was there were sex tapes on that laptop as well, and it was only a matter of time until they found their way into the wild.

We’re certainly not going to link to them, but we are curious if Twitter will crack down and ban and tweets about it. Is this Russian disinformation?

This is apparently the same video we heard about when the laptop story broke:

Yeah, no one wanted this. We just wanted a fair debate moderator.

Kind of like how they tried to paint that 19-year-old who allegedly wanted to assassinate Joe Biden as a Trump supporter when he is really a Bernie Bro.

