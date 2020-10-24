https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/10/24/lisa-murkowski-decides-she-wants-a-political-future-makes-odd-decision-on-amy-coney-barrett-n268653
About The Author
Related Posts
Daughter Of Democratic County Commissioner Arrested During Trump Rally For Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
January 14, 2020
Kira Davis: Yes, Conservatives…Race Matters
October 14, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy