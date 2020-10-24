https://thehill.com/homenews/media/522567-lou-dobbs-goes-after-lindsey-graham-i-dont-know-why-anyone-would-vote-for-him

Fox Business host Lou DobbsLouis (Lou) Carl DobbsShepard Smith averages 322,000 viewers in first week on CNBC Trump argues full Supreme Court needed to settle potential election disputes Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs to be deposed in Seth Rich lawsuit: report MORE on Friday went after Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 The Hill’s Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Jaime Harrison raises million in two weeks for South Carolina Senate bid MORE (S.C.), asking why anyone would vote for the Republican lawmaker just weeks before his hotly contested election.

Dobbs lashed out at the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman for “not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorships Twitter and Facebook until after the election.”

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It’s just outrageous,” Dobbs said. “This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned.’ He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”

Dobbs noted how Graham, now one of President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher’s lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ MORE’s most vocal supporters, was criticized by the then-Republican presidential candidate during the 2016 election.

Trump called Graham “one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen” and said the senator, who was running against him at the time in the GOP primary, “is a nut job.”

“I believe that the president’s words about the senator then apply today,” Dobbs said.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs pressed. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again. Stay tuned. Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

The fierce condemnation comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee this week voted to subpoena the chief executives of Facebook and Twitter a week after both platforms limited the spread of a controversial article about Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE‘s son.

Conservatives have argued the social media platforms’ actions are indicative of alleged anti-conservative bias.

The panel voted 12-0 to compel the testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Hillicon Valley: Five takeaways on new election interference from Iran, Russia | Schumer says briefing on Iranian election interference didn’t convince him effort was meant to hurt Trump | Republicans on Senate panel subpoena Facebook, Twitter CEOs | Republicans on Senate panel subpoena Facebook, Twitter CEOs MORE and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The Democrats on the committee had boycotted the hearing over the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE.

Graham had said he was considering holding the hearing in November, “which I think would be a great time to do it, see how the election went.”

Dobbs’ scathing segment went viral on social media , garnering more than 2 million views on Twitter.

It also attracted praise from the anti-Trump GOP group, The Lincoln Project.

“The Lincoln Project rarely agrees with Lou Dobbs, but today we join in his sentiments that South Carolinians should not re-elect the spineless, do-nothing dead weight Senator Lindsey Graham,” the group wrote in a statement. “Lindsey Graham is a weak man with a weak character. While we hate to give Lou Dobbs any credibility, when he’s right, he’s right and should be commended for calling out Graham for being the pathetic swamp rat he is.”

The four-term senator is currently locked in a heated reelection battle against Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raked in more than $22 million in the first two weeks of October.

Recent polling shows a tight race in South Carolina. A survey from Morning Consult released on Thursday found Harrison leading Graham by a 2-point margin, while a poll from The New York Times and Siena College out last week showed Graham ahead by 6 points.

