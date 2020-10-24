https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lou-dobbs-lindsey-graham-senate-judiciary/2020/10/24/id/993594

After sending Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Senate for a vote for her to join the Supreme Court, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is facing a rejection from one of President Donald Trump’s backers, Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Dobbs’ hit comes “for not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorships Twitter and Facebook until after the election,” he said.

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham,” Dobbs said. “It is just outrageous. This is a guy who keeps saying ‘stay tuned.’ He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert response to these pressing issues of our day.”

Dobbs was referring to Graham’s submitting to Twitter and Facebook CEOs passing on appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee headed by Graham.

“I think we’re close to getting a voluntary agreement for after the (Nov. 3) election, which I think would be a great time to do it,” Graham said Friday.

Graham’s committee has voted to subpoena Twitter head Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to probe their moves to block stories from the New York Post, which made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs said. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone, ‘Stay tuned.’ Time and time again, ‘Stay tuned.’

“Sen. Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

Democrats have been dumping millions into Jaime Harrison’s candidacy against Graham. RealClearPolitics.com has the race as a “tossup.”

