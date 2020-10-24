https://www.breitbart.com/law-and-order/2020/10/23/watch-blm-activists-assault-woman-damage-cars-in-california-protest/

An anti-police protester attacked a woman in her car while another man scratched her car with a key, according to a video posted on Twitter. In a second video, another vehicle is keyed as the driver attempts to pull away from the protesters in San Bernardino, California.

Protesters blocked traffic in San Bernardino and vandalized cars caught up in the roadway blockage. A video tweeted by journalist Drew Hernandez shows one of the protesters punching a woman in the face. A second man reaches out and keys the side of her car.

In a second video, Hernandes shows a man keying another car as the driver attempts to flee the protest area.

The sound of the key scratching the side of the car can be heard as the driver pulls away.

Protesters came out after news broke of a San Bernardino police officer shooting an armed black man. Police officials reacted quickly and released video of the shooting that clearly shows the man fighting with the police officer and then pulling a gun from his wasteband.

The officer shoots in self-defense as the man begins to turn with the gun visible in his hand toward the officer.

Despite the evidence released quickly by police officials, “angry BLM protesters gathered in the street,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

Speaking to a group gathered outside the store where the shooting took place, one man told onlookers that police are not from the community. He said they come from “KKK enclaves” in the suburbs.

