Despite her previous opposition to Trump’s nominating a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator Lisa Murkowski said on Saturday she will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.

In announcing her intentions, the senator from Alaska reiterated her opposition to the timing of the nomination.

“The timing of this confirmation that we have before us will serve to reinforce the public perception about political influence on the court,” Murkowski said. Despite this, she added, “I have no doubt about her capability to do the job and to do it well.”

ICYMI: Watch my floor speech here on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/JRWZlEEJCx — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) October 24, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation already appeared to be unstoppable. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the U.S. Senate, and it would take four Republican Senators to join with the Democrats in voting against Barrett to block her confirmation.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine appears to be the only Republican “No” vote for confirmation. The only other questionable Senator, Mitt Romney, has already signaled his intention to vote to confirm.

The confirmation vote is expected to occur on Monday.

