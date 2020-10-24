https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/mythbusting-tampax-wants-to-celebrate-the-diversity-of-all-people-who-bleed/

There’s actually been a lot of news about feminine hygiene over the last few years. Toronto’s mayor just this year proclaimed Menstrual Hygiene Day to help end the stigma surrounding periods for not women, but “menstruators.” Procter & Gamble recently removed the female gender symbol from Always pads so as not to exclude trans men. And tampon justice even came up during the Democratic primary, with Julián Castro taking the occasion of National Period Day to highlight those who have to choose between work and tampons.

It doesn’t have to be Menstrual Hygiene Day for Tampax to celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed, however. This tweet was posted in September but is getting a lot of attention today.

Women exist as a subset of menstruators.

There are people literally burning their “Harry Potter” books over this.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...