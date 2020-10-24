https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-text-messages-show-joe-biden-reaching-hunters-associates-financial-help-son/

The Hits Keep Coming–

The Steve Bannon War Room released an email from China’s Communist Party operative Xin Wang to Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin from 2018 regarding a loan agreement. In the email Xin Wang offers to extend the loan agreement to December 13, 2019.

This raises several questions including was this agreement with the CCP presented to the IRS or SEC?

If not that would be unlawful.

The War Room also provided a document with their signatures.

According to Conservative Daily News —

Hunter Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two in December 2013 and arranged for his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to shake hands with the CEO of BHR. At the time of the meeting, which Hunter Biden later described as social in nature, BHR was seeking to raise $1.5 billion from Chinese state-backed investors. The firm currently manages the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets, according to its website. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, on behalf of his client, said in a statement Sunday that the younger Biden had served as an unpaid member of BHR’s board since its founding in 2013, and that it wasn’t until October 2017 that he invested $420,000 to obtain a 10% equity stake in the firm. But Hunter Biden did not invest in BHR Partners directly. Rather, Chinese business records reveal a company called Skaneateles LLC, which Hunter Biden controls alongside Schwerin, became a BHR shareholder on Oct. 23, 2017.

On Saturday The National Pulse released another text message from Hunter Biden to his dad Joe Biden.

In the text message Hunter is upset that his associate Eric Schwerin will not pay him the million dollars Hunter Biden says is owed to him.

Hunter reaches out to this dad, Joe Biden. And Joe Biden responds by helping him out and promising to contact Eric Schwerin to get his son the money.



Via The National Pulse — NOTE: THE NATIONAL PULSE HAS CHOSEN TO REDACT THE NAME OF AN UNKNOWN ATTACHMENT AND AN UNRELATED MESSAGE PERTAINING TO THE DEATH OF A NAMED FAMILY FRIEND AND THEIR LOVED ONES’ CELL PHONE NUMBER IN ORDER TO RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF PEOPLE NOT DIRECTLY IMPLICATED IN THE STORY.

Read the rest here at National Pulse.

Joe Biden released a statement on Thursday saying, “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever.”

Tony Bobulinski met up with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May of 2017 for an hour and discussed Hunter Biden’s business deals in China.

Joe Biden also met with a Burisma executive and was photographed with Hunter’s “associates” from Kazakhstan.

Joe is neck deep with Hunter Biden and his business deals.

The post New Text Messages Show Joe Biden Reaching Out to Hunter’s Associates for Financial Help for His Son — After He Said This Never Happened appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

