Three nuns sitting directly behind President Donald Trump drew attention at his rally in Circleville, Ohio.

The three nuns wearing purple and white habits folded their hands in prayer, held rosaries during the rally, and raised up the Bible as Trump took the stage.

The purple and white habits are worn by the Children of Mary order.

They also wore the Trump campaign black MAGA masks, typically offered to supporters who sit behind the president during the coronavirus pandemic.

