https://clashdaily.com/2020/10/nancy-pelosi-famous-theologian-has-thoughts-about-gods-will-for-america-and-oil/

Nancy Pelosi has been called a lot of things, but ‘Messenger of God’ is not one of them.

Most of the things she’s called are unprintable, and ought not be spoken in polite company, because she’s known more for opportunistic and cynical plays for political power than she ever has for virtue, decency, or wisdom.

Her routine use of lies to defame anyone who stands between her and her political objectives is a violation of ‘bearing false witness’. But she’s all-in on the moral imperative she believes we have of eliminating the use of oil.

The fact that she’s even TALKING about this is because her boy Joe crapped the bed in the debate with Trump by saying that he wants to transition away from oil. Since a lot of swing states have oil-dependent economies, this statement by itself (as Trump noticed in saying ‘that’s a big statement’) could be enough to deep-six Democrat chances in some key voting districts.

Trending: LIE OF THE NIGHT: Biden Says No One Lost Their Health Insurance Under Obamacare (VIDEO)

It could conceivably cost them any hope of taking back the White House altogether.

So Pelosi’s on the TV circuit trying to clean up his mess.

What are their favorite cards to play? The same ones they always play when they are trying to get people to do something that is against their interests — invoke fear and moral finger-wagging.

Forget the fact that even the authors of the Green New Deal admitted that it was more about an attempt at wealth transfer and ripping down the old economy to put some untested utopia in its place.

Chakrabarti let the cat out of the bag in a recent extensive profile in The Post magazine. According to the report, Chakrabarti told an aide for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), a presidential candidate, that his boss’s Green New Deal “wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti says, “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.” You can’t get much more revolutionary than that. —Read more

Pelosi assures us that her way is the only moral path. And if you dare disagree with her, you oppose both God and Science. (How convenient.)

Pelosi suggests it’s God’s will to end the U.S. oil industry “This is God’s creation, and we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of it; you may not share the religious view, but we all agree we have a moral responsibility to our children to preserve this planet.” pic.twitter.com/4M2HbkBYTc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 23, 2020

In the midst lot of other unproven and disproven bafflegab about the security dangers of having the wrong view on climate issues, she wraps herself in the Mantle of Moses or the Apostles.

This was, remember, a tv segment in which she was defending Joe Biden’s position on ‘transitioning’ away from oil. Story here: Not Just FRACKING Anymore — Biden Just Threw OIL Under The Bus

Time stamp 2:27 for the bit when she shifts into sermonizing:

[list of climactic emergencies]…and it’s a values issue if you believe as I do that this is God’s creation and that we have a moral responsibility to be good stewards of it. But even if you don’t share that religious view, we all agree that we have a moral responsibility to our children to preserve this planet and pass it on to them…

For someone so concerned about ‘security’ she was decidedly disinterested in Joe’s troubles with allegations about payoffs from the Chinese Communist Party.

America — which is not abiding by Paris Treaty — has (since Trump scuttled it) has lowered its carbon production MORE than all of Europe combined.

If you really wanted to transition away from fossil fuel use you’d jump on the best shot at reliable energy sources that do NOT contribute to the much-ballyhooed warming: Generation IV nuclear power.

So many aspects of our economy are fossil fuel dependent. The manufacturing of steel, for instance, requires coal.

Synthetic materials, including the ones we use in our PPE, are fossil fuel based.

Farming is heavily reliant on fossil fuels.

So is everything we import from places like China. If you REALLY wanted to deal with the environmental issue you claim to care about, you would incentivize repatriation of manufacturing to America, where we have much more rigorous environmental regulations.

Biden and his Democrats haven’t a clue how to do that. Remember that ‘magic wand’ question they taunted Trump with? What we DO know is that their taxes and regulations will chase all that manufacturing right back to foreign shores where they neither operate under our environmental standards, nor do they fund an environmentally-conscious culture and nation. It isn’t AMERICAN rivers that are the chief offenders filled with plastic headed for the Oceans.

She forgets that developing nations building coal or gas plants help lift entire nations out of poverty.

Didn’t morality and decency used to include caring about THAT?

Let nobody tell you that the second decade of the 21st century has been a bad time. We are living through the greatest improvement in human living standards in history. Extreme poverty has fallen below 10 percent of the world’s population for the first time. It was 60 percent when I was born. Global inequality has been plunging as Africa and Asia experience faster economic growth than Europe and North America; child mortality has fallen to record low levels; famine virtually went extinct; malaria, polio and heart disease are all in decline. — Cancel The Apocalypse Party: This Was The BEST Decade In Human History — Here’s Why

Spin Joe’s gaffes all you want, Nancy. We’re not buying it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

