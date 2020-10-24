https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/24/nyt-highlights-a-convicted-sex-offender-as-one-of-the-pro-trump-pennsylvania-voters-who-will-decide-the-election/
About The Author
Related Posts
Panic in progress? Barack Obama set to campaign for Biden-Harrs in Pennsylvania on Oct. 21
October 16, 2020
'What's that all about?' Trump torches Pelosi & Schumer while rattling off list of what Dems want jammed into the coronavirus relief bill
August 8, 2020
Mike Pence tweets video obliterating Kamala Harris' claim that it's a lie to say Biden wants to ban fracking
October 8, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy