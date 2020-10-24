https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/522617-obama-slams-trump-in-miami-florida-man-wouldnt-even-do-this-stuff

Former President Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaTrump hits Biden as ‘disrespectful’ to Obama Is America ready to return to the Obama-Biden foreign policy? Trump’s debate performance was too little, too late MORE on Saturday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kusher’s lawyer threatens to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square billboards Facebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ MORE for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his tweets aimed at critics, with Obama joking that “Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff.”

While speaking at a Miami rally to gin up support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFacebook, Twitter CEOs to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 17 Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ Senate GOP to drop documentary series days before election hitting China, Democrats over coronavirus MORE, Obama said that a win for his former vice president would mean the United States would have a “normal president,” criticizing Trump for going “out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him.”

“We won’t have a president who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him,” Trump’s predecessor said to the socially distanced crowd who gathered outside at the drive-in rally.

“That’s not normal behavior, Florida,” Obama added. “You wouldn’t tolerate it from a coworker, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a family member.”

“Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff,” the president said, after which attendees began laughing and honking their car horns. “Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States? It’s not normal behavior.”

“Florida Man” refers to a social media meme and hashtag based on bizarre and unusual stories revolving around residents in the Sunshine State.

Former President Obama: “We’re not going to have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him… Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff.” pic.twitter.com/CGVBk1dWCK — The Hill (@thehill) October 24, 2020

The event comes as Trump also visited his adopted home state of Florida Saturday to cast his vote in person.

Trump won the Sunshine State’s 29 electoral votes in 2016 by approximately 1.2 percentage points, just roughly 113,000 votes over then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBon Jovi to campaign with Biden in Pennsylvania The Hill’s Campaign Report: 2020 spending wars | Biden looks to clean up oil comments | Debate ratings are in Biden gets late boost with key union endorsement MORE.

Saturday’s rally was the second of Obama’s in-person campaign appearances for Biden in the 2020 election cycle.

The former president has used these events as opportunities to condemn Trump’s response to COVID-19, which has infected more than 8,584,100 people and left at least 224,400 dead as of Saturday, according to The New York Times coronavirus database.

During Obama’s Wednesday event in Philadelphia, he said that when it comes to the pandemic, “the idea that this White House has done anything but screw this up is just untrue.”

“We literally left this White House a pandemic playbook,” Obama said to the crowd. “They probably used it to, I don’t know, prop up a wobbly table somewhere.”

