One of the biggest questions in the world right now is whether the use of masks is beneficial in preventing contracting the China coronavirus. A study attempted to do just that but publishers will not take it on and are preventing it from being published.

A large mask study out of Denmark is complete but being delayed in publishing. Although the size of the study and the study’s design are well within the parameters of a solid study, publishers will not take it on:

2/ Professor: Large Danish mask study rejected by three top journals pic.twitter.com/bHVmy1J1oN — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 22, 2020

The purpose of the study was once and for all to try to clarify the extent to which the use of masks in public space provides protection against the corona infection.



4/ Likely Null? “Can one interpret a controversial research result in the sense that no significant effect of mask use is demonstrated in your study?—“that’s a very relevant question you are asking.” pic.twitter.com/4a31Eq0vUo — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) October 22, 2020

One of the authors of the study is upset the study has not been published for peer review. The world needs to know the results of the study and should be provided a chance to challenge it and determine its viability:

As one of the co-authors I can inform you that we are very unhappy about the delay of our study. We never anticipated this delay. The peer review process is important to secure correct scientific conclusions for this sensitive research question. https://t.co/f0LMKNRK3d — Henrik Ullum (@henrik_ullum) October 22, 2020

Alex Berenson shared that the study should be released – we need to know if wearing masks is harmful:

To be clear: The Danish study is the most important research on masks. If it shows they don’t work, we need to know, so we can try other solutions. If it shows they’re harmful, we need to know, SO WE DON’T TELL PEOPLE TO WEAR THEM. POLITICS CANNOT HOLD HEALTH HOSTAGE. PUBLISH. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 22, 2020

We can guess right now why the study is not being published – because masks don’t work in preventing the spread of the China coronavirus and likely are harmful to your health.

