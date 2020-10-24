http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ft1Uvgjh-BM/

On Friday’s “MSNBC Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed the prospect of transitioning away from the oil industry and stated that Democrats have “everybody at the table when we talk about the climate issue,” and there are “different exuberances within our own party.”

After discussing cutting incentives for oil companies, Pelosi said, “Now, in terms of transitioning, we have everybody at the table when we talk about the climate issue, and that’s some of the, shall we say, exuberances, different exuberances within our own party. We have everybody at the table. We have the private sector, the public sector, the non-profits, enviros, labor, the business community, people of faith, farmers, venture capitalists, every aspect, our Native American community, everybody there at the table as we go forward with — as we will go forward with legislation to preserve the planet.”

