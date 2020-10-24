https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-arrives-polling-site-cast-early-vote-trump-rally-breaks-video/

President Donald Trump arrived at his polling site in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday morning.

And a Trump Rally broke out!

Hundreds of Trump supporters greeted him at the polling site.

President Trump is holding THREE RALLIES today in THREE DIFFERENT STATES!

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is holding two small rallies with a dozen people close to home.

Kamala has one rally scheduled in Ohio.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

