https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/24/ratio-man-asks-if-he-should-fire-the-contractor-who-has-a-maga-hat-in-his-truck/

We try not to pick on random people on Twitter, but this poll is getting a lot of attention, and besides, he wouldn’t have put up a poll on Twitter if he didn’t want responses, right?

So, yes, he should fire the contractor with the MAGA hat in his truck, or absolutely, he should fire the contractor with the MAGA hat in his truck?

The contractor working on my deck has a MAGA hat in his truck. Should I fire him? — Jack (Zeke’s Head) (@cap44031) October 24, 2020

Doesn’t look to me like you can do the job without him. pic.twitter.com/3lncsocWIZ — Slovydal (@Slovydal) October 24, 2020

That’s all the resume I would need — Elitists can BITE ME (@GGIL1603) October 24, 2020

There’s always the highly skilled ANTIFA pool of professional arsonists. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) October 24, 2020

Yes, immediately. Instead hire a critical theory major who firmly believes 2+2=5 to complete the project, and enjoy you deck in comfort and safety… — Stephen Sterns (@SHSterns) October 24, 2020

The contractor should terminate the contract with the intolerant — Labyrinth (@Labyrinth_free) October 24, 2020

No! That’s the BEST help you’ll ever have! #MAGA2020 — Brock Roberts (@roberts76brock) October 24, 2020

Go ahead. Then he tells his story and watch all us patriots hire him. Honestly, it will help his business BIGLY. — 🇺🇸New Jersey Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LightAtTheReady) October 24, 2020

I cant believe it has come down to this. — #SpiritualWarfare (@RootedToJesus) October 24, 2020

Turn him in to the secret police.

The ministry of truth should handle this. — Raquelley Rinelly (@Rachelleyelly) October 24, 2020

Wow, your contractor definitely needs to find a better class of clients! — Terry Bradbury (@Terry_Bradbury) October 24, 2020

Good luck finding a liberal contractor 😂 — I’m Cait. (@Cait_Is_Free) October 24, 2020

Not if you want your deck done right. — Hamish Of Virginia (@OfHamish) October 24, 2020

Yes, save him the hassle of putting up with you. — StealMyTweets (@viralbunny) October 24, 2020

Screen shot just in case you do and he sues you. — maybe it IS me (@auntnoree2033) October 24, 2020

Yes, hire a progressive poet-barista to do it instead — mamalionpack (@mamalionpack) October 24, 2020

I said yes, because he could obviously be working for better people. Where I live contractors can afford to be choosy. — TeddysDogMom (@TeddysDogMom) October 24, 2020

No! That means he is a hard working tax paying contractor! — Raised Right (@J4fauls) October 24, 2020

Definitely, if you’re going to hire Brian Stelter — Timeless Dolt (@ChickaTrader) October 24, 2020

I mean, that’s one way to know you’re getting good quality in his work. ✌️ — David Borton 🇺🇲 🇵🇷 (@DavidBorton68) October 24, 2020

And here Biden says he only sees America. But the crazy people behind him are like this. — Michael Rentiers (@michaelrentiers) October 24, 2020

Yeah, sorry Joe, but you’re not getting one vote from that line.

Have fun finding a Leftist contractor who’s up to speed on regulations, techniques, and materials; and who will get the job done by the deadline. — 𝓢𝓪𝓻𝓪𝓱 𝓡𝓪𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵 𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓸𝓫𝓼#SaveUighurs (@QueenSarahSatur) October 24, 2020

Good luck finding someone who agrees with you politically that’s also allowed to use power tools. — JägerMeinzer (@DannyMeinz) October 24, 2020

If you do, be sure to tell him why. Better yet, put it in writing. — Bala (@justinmerrit) October 24, 2020

Oh, and speaking as an attorney, if there is a contract (which there almost certainly is), firing him is HUGE mistake. You will likely owe him the full amount agreed upon — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) October 24, 2020

Sure, let him work for someone that sees him as a person. Work on your deck yourself, like a real man. — Random Internet Person (@DontDoxMeDude) October 24, 2020

He’s a skilled worker. I’m sure he’ll have no problem finding another job to do.

Meanwhile you can continue to be deckless. — Momma Llama (@SaraJoAllen) October 24, 2020

I don’t know why you haven’t already had him arrested. — Lyin’ Dog-Faced Pony Soldier (@UUelDee) October 24, 2020

Fire him quick and hire a social worker. I heard they will be in short demand if biden wins. — Grant (@G58757382) October 24, 2020

If you have a Biden sign in your yard, is he charging you extra? 😂 — IndianaTom (@TomInIndiana) October 24, 2020

Why yes. That way he can inform all his contractor friends that you are to be blacklisted. — Burly Zebra 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) October 24, 2020

“How did we get Trump???” — tj detweiler (@dsonoiki) October 24, 2020

Do you want a deck or somebody crying that they can’t build anything and blame it on the system? — DEFUND THE MEDIA 2🎃2🎃 (@uctruthhurtzq) October 24, 2020

Wait. I thought conservatives were supposed to be the bigots. — Nanci. (@Tops_1981) October 24, 2020

Yes, get off the couch and fix your deck. — Tim-O-thy Martin (@textures8883) October 24, 2020

This attitude is literally what turned me from a 3rd party voter and Never Trumper to a Trump supporter. — Mortality & Hospitalizations (@txsalth2o) October 24, 2020

No lie.

Related:

Snopes fact-checker hears gunshot, describes possible assailant as a big white truck with a MAGA hat https://t.co/c3s2fLqoWP — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 31, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

