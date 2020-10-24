https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/released-biden-call-ukraine-november-2016-election-shows-biden-pressuring-president-poroshenko-end-burisma-investigation/

The hits keep coming. The corrupt former Vice President Joe Biden of corrupt former President Barack Obama demanded Ukraine act after President Trump won the 2016 election. Biden threatened the President and the audios are now available.

We already know corrupt Joe Biden forced the Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine in early 2016. Biden bragged about it on tape.

[embedded content]

Now an audio of a call between former VP Biden and the President of Ukraine,Poroshenko, has been released by OAN. In the audio, Biden seems to panic while encouraging Poroshenko to “push the PrivateBank to closure so the IMF loan comes forward.”

PrivateBank is the owner of Burisma where Hunter Biden is on the Board. Biden was encouraging Poroshenko to address all issues with PrivateBank to end.

JOE BIDEN SECRET PHONE CALL . (DOWNLOAD AND SHARE *ASAP*. IT GOES VIRAL AND THE RACE IS OVER)tlc pic.twitter.com/elGlEwbzLs — Jay (@Rob60965449) October 24, 2020

Joe Biden is corrupt.

