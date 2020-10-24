https://www.theblaze.com/paul-gosar-defund-npr-hunter-biden

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is calling for National Public Radio to be defunded by the federal government. The movement to defund NPR comes after the media organization announced that it would not cover the allegations against Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, NPR managing editor Terence Samuels declared that covering the news story about emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that was left at a computer repair store is a “waste” of time, and discredited the allegations a “distraction.”

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” Samuels stated. “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event and we decided to treat it that way.”

NPR has dismissed the Hunter Biden accusations despite Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declaring the Hunter Biden’s laptop is “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

NPR also enacted a blackout on the Hunter Biden story despite an alleged business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, confirming the emails are “genuine” and coming forward with multiple phones that he claims have text messages showing dealings with a Chinese energy corporation and the Democratic presidential nominee’s son. Bobulinksi alleges that Joe Biden is involved in the deal. He also offered to speak with the FBI and senators regarding alleged transactions with the Shanghai-based company.

NPR refuses to cover the story despite the fact that Hunter Biden has not denied dropping off his laptop at the computer repair shop back in 2019.

Rep. Gosar wants to defund National Public Radio, who called the outlet’s blackout “appalling.” He added that he has “already directed my staff to start working” on legislation to defund NPR, which is a federally-funded media organization.

Gosar, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, believes the accusations against the Biden family. He quote-tweeted a post that read: “Joe Biden uses public office to enrich himself and his family. President Trump uses public office to bring jobs and prosperity to American families!” Adding, “This on repeat every day until the election.”

Former Trump administration Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was also enraged by NPR’s blackout on the Hunter Biden story, calling it “activism.”

The NPR website states:

Federal funding is essential to public radio’s service to the American public. Its continuation is critical for both stations and program producers, including NPR. Public radio stations receive annual grants directly from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that make up an important part of a diverse revenue mix that includes listener support, corporate sponsorship and grants. Stations, in turn, draw on this mix of public and privately sourced revenue to pay NPR and other public radio producers for their programming. These station programming fees comprise a significant portion of NPR’s largest source of revenue. The loss of federal funding would undermine the stations’ ability to pay NPR for programming, thereby weakening the institution. Elimination of federal funding would result in fewer programs, less journalism—especially local journalism—and eventually the loss of public radio stations, particularly in rural and economically distressed communities.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter censored the Hunter Biden story soon after the New York Post published the report that is potentially damaging to the Biden campaign. Twitter suspended the official account for the New York Post on Oct. 14, and the account is still inactive.

