https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-pelosi-pursue-speakership-again-if-dems-keep-control-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said that she will pursue the leadership role again if Democrats maintain control of the congressional chamber.

“If Democrats keep the House are you going to run for another term as speaker?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pelosi during an interview on State of the Union.

“Yes I am,” the California Democrat responded.

A fourth term in the leadership role would likely represent her last, because Pelosi in 2018 committed to self-limit her time in the top House position, regardless of whether a term limit proposal for senior positions is approved.

She also remarked during the interview with Tapper that “we have to win the Senate. So all this discussion of the virus takes us to the importance of this election. Vote your health,” she said.

Pelosi is the only woman ever to as Speaker of the House.

