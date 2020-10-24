https://www.dailywire.com/news/rnc-chair-trumps-debate-performance-motivated-supporters-to-contribute-in-a-historic-way

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee, and associated join committees announced that President Donald Trump’s final debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden yielded a record fundraising haul from supporters, contributing to the “largest digital fundraising day ever” for the president’s re-election effort.

The digital fundraising haul around the presidential debate surpassed $26 million, over 30% more than funds raised around the first presidential debate back in late September, according to a statement from the campaign on Friday. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, attributed the fundraising haul to Trump’s debate performance, which she said “motivated supporters to contribute in a historic way.”

“Voters saw exactly what is at stake in this election: four more years of strengthening the economy, protecting American jobs, and revamping our broken health care system under President Trump versus Joe Biden’s ‘dark winter’ vision for America. With only 11 days left until the most important election of our lifetimes, Trump Victory is using every resource to mobilize our volunteer army, reach every last voter, and deliver historic wins for President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot,” she said.

According to CNBC reporter Brian Schwarz, the Democrats raised $6 million in the aftermath of the debate through ActBlue, a fundraising platform used by Democratic politicians. The Biden campaign has since reportedly sent out a fundraising email, which included the Trump campaign and RNC’s figure and said: “Trump outraised us.”

This Biden campaign fundraising email says the Trump campaign outraised them around the Thursday night debate. The Trump campaign raised $26 million Thursday. pic.twitter.com/Y9IyY0kJBn — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) October 24, 2020

After the debate, Trump received strong marks from political commentators, including former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, with whom Trump feuded during the 2016 primary.

“Trump won this debate, handily. Biden wasn’t a force at all. Trump was substantive, on-point, well-tempered. Definitely helped himself, when it mattered most,” said Kelly.

Trump responded: “Thank you Megyn.”

Gary Colby, digital director for the Trump campaign, said that back in the final days of 2016, the Trump campaign’s “surge in online donations” ended up preceding “a rise in public polling, leading directly to victory.”

“That surge is here again — triple in size and a week earlier than in 2016,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Biden campaign and its associated fundraising arms, including the DNC, had roughly $432 million on hand. The Trump campaign, and its associated fundraising arms, including the RNC, had about $250 million on hand two weeks ago, according to NPR. It’s not clear where those respective figures now stand.

Back in 2016, Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton despite the substantial cash advantage of both her and her allies, which amounted to $1.2 billion over the course of the election cycle, according to Politico. Trump and his allies had half of that over the course of the election cycle.

