https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/ron-paul-talks-big-tech-censoring-conservatives/

(DAILY CALLER) Former Texas Congressman Dr. Ron Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to talk about Big Tech censoring conservatives for sharing the New York Post’s report on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Post’s report alleges that an email connects Joe and Hunter Biden to a meeting with a Burisma executive in 2015. Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign were a few of the accounts that were locked out for sharing the story on Twitter.

Dr. Paul wasn’t surprised when he saw Big Tech censoring conservatives for sharing the story.

Read the full story ›

The post Ron Paul talks Big Tech censoring conservatives appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

