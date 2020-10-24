https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/sacha-baron-cohen-who-last-year-called-on-facebook-to-censor-content-now-unhappy-with-facebook-for-censoring-his-content/

Late last year Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the Anti-Defamation League’s International Leadership Award. In his speech, the Borat and Bruno actor argued in favor of censorship for social media sites, including Facebook:

Fast forward almost a full year, and the lesson has become “be careful what you ask for”:

Something appears to have backfired!

Whoops!

Hopefully a lesson will be taken from this, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

Maybe he should make a movie about it!

