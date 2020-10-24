https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/24/sacha-baron-cohen-who-last-year-called-on-facebook-to-censor-content-now-unhappy-with-facebook-for-censoring-his-content/

Late last year Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the Anti-Defamation League’s International Leadership Award. In his speech, the Borat and Bruno actor argued in favor of censorship for social media sites, including Facebook:

Thank you, @ADL, for your International Leadership Award. My message: if we want to stop hate, we have to regulate Facebook and social media – the greatest propaganda machine in history. My full speech here: https://t.co/WD23rHVLMY — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 21, 2019

Fast forward almost a full year, and the lesson has become “be careful what you ask for”:

.@Facebook – I criticized you for not blocking false info about Covid. Now your AI is blocking my article because the photo has false info about Covid! Instead of just AI, use the $ you’ve made during Covid to hire more humans to moderate and factcheck!https://t.co/XV7Tf8CfKo — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 13, 2020

Something appears to have backfired!

“When I told you to censor, I meant you should censor OTHER people!” https://t.co/9TwAiuhMwB — jon gabriel (@exjon) October 24, 2020

Whoops!

Wants Facebook censorship. Gets Facebook censorship https://t.co/67MZL6PAvq — Ankur Gaikwad (@GaikwadAnkur) October 24, 2020

Sacha Baron Cohen lobbies for Facebook censorship. Is then censored by Facebook. “You get what you f***ing deserve.” https://t.co/RBslAdallh — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 24, 2020

Hopefully a lesson will be taken from this, but we wouldn’t bet on it.

The dumb ones always assume they’ll be safe from the monster they help create.

The irony in this tweet is delicious. https://t.co/kJk1R0GmlY — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) October 24, 2020

“Censor what I want, but dont censor me!” https://t.co/3nBO0MwHlD — Solomon Carter Ferguson (@ShelbyFerguson2) October 24, 2020

This is better satire than anything Sacha Baron Cohen is capable of making https://t.co/L9IEo08n1i — Michel 🔱 (@Michelesonn) October 24, 2020

Maybe he should make a movie about it!

