The U.S. Senate on Sunday voted to cap debate at 30 hours regarding Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, thereby clearing the way for a final confirmation vote.

The legislative body can vote on Barrett’s confirmation Monday evening, according to Fox News.

President Trump nominated Barrett to fill the vacancy created by the death of the long-serving Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

