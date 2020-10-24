http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tDa_dzcgzbs/

The time and resources President Trump’s campaign has been pouring into the battleground state of Michigan appear to be paying off, according to two new polls.

Zia Poll surveyed “2851 likely voters and newly registered voters who have never voted in an election” and found Trump leading Joe Biden, 49 percent to 45 percent, for a four-point lead.

The poll found 85 percent of Trump supporters were “very excited” about their candidate, while only 70 percent of Biden supporters are so.

Regarding the economy, 55 percent of respondents said Trump would provide a “better” one. Forty-five percent of those surveyed said Biden would.

Respondents “were almost evenly split” about whether Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) or Trump better handled the coronavirus pandemic response.

The poll also found Biden with a “slight” lead among black and Hispanic voters.

Painter Communications analyzed the poll and told Breitbart News Biden had the support of 46.8 percent of black respondents, while Trump was at 45.7 percent, a difference of just 1.1 percent.

Denise Painter said 44.7 percent of Hispanics back Biden, while 39.4 support Trump.

Trafalgar Group, on behalf of Restoration PAC, found Trump with a 1.8 percent lead, 46.7 percent to 44.9 percent.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had the support of 2.7 percent of respondents. Just 2.3 percent said they were undecided. That poll surveyed 1,034 likely voters and had a margin of error of +/- 2.97 percent.

That poll also found Republican Senate challenger John James flirting with breaking the all-important 50 percent threshold.

James led Democrat incumbent Sen. Gary Peters 49.7 percent to 47.5 percent. Only 1.4 percent of respondents said they were undecided.

