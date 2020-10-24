https://www.wlwt.com/article/spca-cincinnati-rescues-23-dogs-from-south-korea-dog-meat-trade/34469440

SPCA Cincinnati has taken in its first international rescues, caring for 23 dogs rescued from South Korea’s dog meat trade. A plane carrying 196 rescued dogs touched down in the United States earlier this week. The rescue mission was made possible by Humane Society International and Humane Society of the United States, who have longstanding partnerships with the SPCA Cincinnati.Twenty three of those dogs will travel to SPCA Cincinnati in Sharonville, where they will receive medical care, warm beds and food. These dogs include golden retrievers, a poodle, Korean jindos and mastiffs, Pomeranians, terriers and a Labrador.Officials with SPCA Cincinnati said they hope to rehabilitate the dogs from a medical and behavioral standpoint, ensuring they will eventually be healthy and adoptable. Of the 196 dogs, 170 were rescued by HSI from a single dog meat farm closed down by a charity in partnership with the farmer. The efforts of local Korean animal welfare groups and Humane Society International’s campaign, including dog farm closures that have been featured on prime-time Korean TV and national news, have been instrumental in shining a spotlight on this industry, SPCA officials said.Humane societies in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia are also participating in the rescue efforts.

